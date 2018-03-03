Track Cycling World Championships: Katie Archibald & Emily Nelson win madison gold

Media playback is not supported on this device World Track Cycling: GB's Katie Archibald & Emily Nelson win madison gold

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2018 Venue: Omnisport Apeldoorn, Netherlands Dates: 28 February to 4 March Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, connected TV and online

Britain's Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson completed a stunning victory in the madison at the Track Cycling World Championships.

Elinor Barker had been set to race alongside Archibald but withdrew after crashing in Friday's omnium.

The British duo timed their attacks well to claim maximum points in eight successive sprints.

They finished with 50 points - 15 ahead of second-placed Netherlands - to claim Britain's second gold in Apeldoorn.

Italy took bronze with 20 points.

Britain have now won five medals in the first three days of the competition with Ed Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi taking men's team pursuit gold on Thursday.

Archibald twice edged out the Netherlands on the line to claim points in the sprint and headed off a push from the Dutch with 15 laps remaining.

The victory is Nelson's first world title - she won silver alongside Barker at last year's World Championships in Hong Kong.

"It's going to take a while for that to sink in," said the 21-year-old afterwards.

"It was really hard to see the scoreboard so I just kept going as though people were one point behind us."

The event will be part of the women's Olympic programme for the first time at the Tokyo Games in 2020.

Elsewhere, Britain's Katy Marchant finished eighth in the women's 500m time trial as Germany's Miriam Welte claimed victory in 33.150 seconds.