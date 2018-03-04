Track Cycling World Championships: Great Britain end competition with six medals

Media playback is not supported on this device World Track Cycling: GB's Katie Archibald & Emily Nelson win madison gold

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2018 Venue: Omnisport Apeldoorn, Netherlands Dates: 28 February to 4 March Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, connected TV and online

Great Britain just failed to add to their tally of six medals on the final day of the Track Cycling World Championships.

Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart missed out on bronze in the men's madison by just one point in Apeldoorn.

Elinor Barker, who missed Saturday's women's madison after a crash, finished 12th in the points race.

Great Britain claimed two golds, three silvers and one bronze to finish third in the medal table.

Wood and Stewart claimed six points on the final sprint but it was not enough to surpass Australia's Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson, who took bronze.

Five of the medals won by Britain in the Netherlands came in Olympic events.

Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson won gold in the women's madison, which will be part of the Olympic programme for the first time in 2020.

Laura Kenny made her return to racing after giving birth in August and helped the women's team pursuit quartet take silver.

"The team have really performed well, in a fantastic atmosphere, and we're thrilled with the whole week," performance director Stephen Park said.

"To come away with a good medal haul is really pleasing and sets us up well going through to the Commonwealth Games for some riders and Olympic qualification later in the year."

Who won GB's medals?

Gold: men's team pursuit (Ed Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi); women's madison (Katie Archibald and Emily Nelson)

Silver: men's team sprint (Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens); women's team pursuit (Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson); men's sprint (Jack Carlin)

Bronze: Mark Stewart (points race)