Chris Froome: Tour de France champion says Team Sky 'different to headlines'

Team Sky are "very different" to what was said about them in an MPs' report, says lead rider Chris Froome.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee said the team "crossed an ethical line" by using drugs allowed under anti-doping rules to enhance performance instead of just for medical need.

Sir Bradley Wiggins was named but told the BBC he is "100%" not a cheat.

"I can only speak from my own experiences in the team," Froome said.

"I've been there for eight years, since day one, when the team started. I certainly have a very different picture to what's been painted in the headlines."

The report said Team Sky used the anti-inflammatory drug triamcinolone to prepare Britain's most decorated Olympian Wiggins and a smaller group of riders for the Tour de France, which he won in 2012.

"I have never seen anything like that," Froome told reporters before the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race in Italy, which starts on Wednesday.

"It is not my experience within the team, that that is how the team operates."

When asked about the specific 2012 allegation, he added: "No. That is absolute rubbish, I have seen that accusation, but no that is complete rubbish."

There have been calls for Sir David Brailsford to resign from his role as Team Sky's principal following the report, but Froome backed the 54-year-old.

"Dave B has brought all those people together and we have got a fantastic group of people," Froome said.

"I am proud to be part of the team. I would not have stayed so long, I would not have been in the team, I would not still be in the team, if I did not believe in the team and the people around me."

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome finished 10th in February's Ruta del Sol race, his first since an adverse drugs test was made public.

Froome has to explain to cycling's world governing body, the UCI, how he returned double the allowed level of legal asthma drug Salbutamol in his urine during his Vuelta a Espana victory in September.