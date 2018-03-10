Tirreno-Adriatico: Geraint Thomas loses lead after mechanical issue

Thomas was helped by team-mate Chris Froome after his mechanical problem

Geraint Thomas lost the lead of the Tirreno-Adriatico after suffering a mechanical problem near to the finish of stage four.

The Team Sky rider was the joint leader with Greg van Avermaet overnight but came in 40 seconds behind stage four winner Mikel Landa.

Welshman Thomas was helped by team-mate Chris Froome to try to reduce the damage in the final kilometre.

But he dropped to fifth, 26 seconds behind new race leader Damiano Caruso.

More to follow.