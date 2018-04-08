Paris-Roubaix: Michael Goolaerts in hospital after crash

The one-day classic Paris-Roubaix features 29 sections of cobbles

Belgium's Michael Goolaerts was taken to hospital after crashing during Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

The 22-year-old fell on the second set of cobbles in the prestigious 257km one-day classic in northern France.

"Michael Goolaerts was involved in a crash and forced to abandon the race, he was taken to hospital," said his team, Veranda's Willems-Crelan, in a statement.

"There is no further news at the moment."

British Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas was forced to abandon the race after crashing on the first section of cobbles.