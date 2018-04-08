Paris-Roubaix: World champion Peter Sagan wins first title

World champion Peter Sagan won his first Paris-Roubaix title in a sprint finish against Silvan Dillier.

Sagan made the decisive move with 54km of the 257km one-day classic to go, leaving his rivals behind to join a breakaway group containing Dillier.

The pair stayed away to the finish in the outdoor velodrome in Roubaix, with Sagan kicking clear on the final bend.

The Slovak is the first reigning world champion to win Paris-Roubaix since Bernard Hinault in 1981.

