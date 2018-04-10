BBC Sport - Mountain bikers race in National Downhill Series at Cwmcarn

Britain's best downhillers tackle Welsh course

  Cycling

Britain’s best downhill mountain bike riders descended on south Wales over the weekend for round one of the newly formed National Downhill Series.

It was a first chance this season for the elite to race against each other ahead of the opening Downhill World Cup in Losinj, Croatia on April 21-22.

BBC Sport Wales went along to Cwmcarn Forest to catch up with some of the sport’s biggest names.

