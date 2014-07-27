World Matchplay: Phil Taylor beats Michael van Gerwen in final
-
- From the section Darts
Phil Taylor sealed a 15th World Matchplay title and his seventh in succession with victory over reigning PDC world champion Michael van Gerwen.
The 53-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent won six straight legs early on to take a 7-1 lead and eased to a 18-9 win.
Taylor, the world champion on 16 occasions, has not lost in Blackpool since a semi-final defeat in 2007.
Van Gerwen was appearing in his first Matchplay final but the Dutchman could not keep pace with Taylor's fast start.
The 25-year-old trailed 11-2 at one stage but won five out of seven legs to make it 13-7, only for Taylor to race clear again and secure victory with a 57 checkout.
Taylor hit a nine-dart finish in his second-round win over Michael Smith, the man who knocked him out of the World Championship last December, and came through a high-quality last-four tie against Gary Anderson to make it into Sunday's final.
|World Matchplay roll of honour
|Titles
|Year
|Phil Taylor
|15
|1995, 1997, 2000-04, 2006, 2008-14
|Rod Harrington
|2
|1998, 1999
|Larry Butler
|1
|1994
|Peter Evison
|1
|1996
|Colin Lloyd
|1
|2005
|James Wade
|1
|2007