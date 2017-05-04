Premier League Darts: Phil Taylor beats Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson qualifies

Phil Taylor will retire from the PDC tour circuit at the end of 2017

Phil Taylor beat Michael van Gerwen in Sheffield to close in on a Premier League play-off spot, while Gary Anderson secured his semi-final berth.

Anderson beat James Wade 7-3 to join Van Gerwen and Peter Wright in the last four.

Taylor's 7-3 win over the PDC world champion kept him fourth in the table, two points clear of Dave Chisnall.

The 56-year-old will qualify for the play-offs if he avoids defeat by Adrian Lewis in Aberdeen.

However, a narrow loss on 11 May should also be enough for the 16-time world champion to go through as he has a vastly superior leg difference to his fellow Englishman.

Van Gerwen, who is hoping to finish top of the Premier League table for the fifth year in succession, remained a point clear of second-placed Wright despite his loss to Taylor.

Wade had already been eliminated with his loss to third-placed Anderson, while Taylor's victory ended the play-off hopes of Lewis and Raymond van Barneveld, who lost to Wright and Chisnall respectively in their penultimate group matches.

Premier League - round 14 results

Peter Wright (Sco) 7-2 Adrian Lewis (Eng)

Raymond van Barneveld (Ned) 5-7 Dave Chisnall (Eng)

James Wade (Eng) 3-7 Gary Anderson (Sco)

Michael van Gerwen (Ned) 3-7 Phil Taylor (Eng)