World Matchplay: Phil Taylor thrashes Michael van Gerwen to reach last four

Taylor last won the World Matchplay in 2014

Fifteen-time champion Phil Taylor put on a stunning display to thrash world number one Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay.

Taylor, 56, was roared on by a partisan crowd at Blackpool's Winter Gardens and averaged over 101 on his way to a 16-6 victory.

The world number nine hit 10 maximums and found 57% of his doubles.

Taylor said: "Eric Bristow text me saying 'one leg at a time'. That's what I did. Rankings don't mean anything."

Taylor raced into a 4-0 lead and led 8-2 by the second interval as Van Gerwen uncharacteristically struggled to take opportunities, notably when missing three chances at a double at 5-1 down.

Some fans at the venue chose to boo the current world champion, who won the World Matchplay last year.

"I knew the crowd would give him some stick but he normally thrives on that," added Taylor, who last won the tournament in 2014.

"When we are in Holland, the Dutch players get what we have just got. I've played Michael twice in Rotterdam and that's what it's like.

"But he's not been right all week."

Taylor will now face Adrian Lewis in the last four on Saturday. The world number four beat Alan Norris 16-13 despite struggling with a back injury after recent surgery.

Daryl Gurney takes on Peter Wright in the other semi-final.