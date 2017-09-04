Champions League of Darts: What would you like to know about darts?

Phil Taylor will defend his Champions League of Darts title in Cardiff

The Champions League of Darts returns this month with the biggest names ready to toe the oche.

The two-day tournament will be broadcast live on BBC television and the BBC Sport website on 16-17 September from Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.

Defending champion Phil Taylor is back, alongside the top seven throwers on the planet, including world champion Michael van Gerwen and colourful world number three Peter Wright.

Before the competition, BBC Sport is giving you the chance to ask anything you want to know about darts.

Who are the up-and-coming stars? How many hours a day do players practise? Will darts ever become an Olympic sport? Fire away.

Send us your questions using the tool below and we will attempt to answer the best ones.