Champions League of Darts: Defending champion Phil Taylor through to last four

Phil Taylor won the inaugural Champions League of Darts title in 2016

2017 Champions League of Darts Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Date: 16-17 September

Defending champion Phil Taylor qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League of Darts with a 10-9 victory over Michael van Gerwen which sent the world number one out.

Raymond van Barneveld's 10-2 win against Adrian Lewis meant Taylor only needed eight legs to go through.

But Taylor's victory saw him top Group A to set up a semi-final with Gary Anderson, who knocked out Peter Wright.

Mensur Suljovic will play Van Barneveld in Sunday's other last-four match.

In a repeat of the 2016 final, 57-year-old Taylor was at his clinical best against Dutchman Van Gerwen, hitting 50% of his doubles and throwing 41 scores above 100.

Van Gerwen knew he would have to beat the 16-time world champion 10-7 or better to go through, but he failed to get more than two legs in front at any time in the match.

Sunday's other games in Cardiff saw Austrian Suljovic win his third group fixture, against the already-eliminated Dave Chisnall, to finish top of Group B.

Scot Wright missed several darts at a double to beat fellow countryman Anderson in what was effectively a knockout match, and Van Barneveld thumped an out-of-sorts Lewis.

Sunday final group match results

Dave Chisnall 5-10 Mensur Suljovic (Group B)

Gary Anderson 10-9 Peter Wright (Group B)

Adrian Lewis 2-10 Raymond van Barneveld (Group A)

Michael van Gerwen 9-10 Phil Taylor (Group A)