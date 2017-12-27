PDC World Darts 2018: Peter Wright out after losing to Jamie Lewis

Peter Wright missed four darts which would have given him the fifth set

Second seed Peter Wright is out of the PDC World Darts Championship after losing 4-1 to Jamie Lewis.

The world number 46 from Wales took the game to the 2014 runner-up and his superb finishing helped him set up a last-16 meeting with James Richardson.

Top seed Michael van Gerwen and former champion Raymond van Barneveld both won to set up a quarter-final clash.

Van Gerwen defeated Gerwyn Price 4-2 while van Barneveld beat Vincent van der Voort 4-1.

Scotland's Wright, 47, had a disrupted build-up to the tournament after being treated in hospital for gallstones.

And he had no answer to his 26-year-old opponent, who averaged 107.67 for the biggest win of his career.

"I was hoping to give him a good game but I didn't think I would beat him," said Lewis, who had finishes of 125, 123 and 121 on his way to victory.

"I still can't believe it. Over the last few weeks I started to believe in myself more and it is working. I'm so chuffed to play like that on the big stage."

Van Gerwen was far from his best and was made work hard in the latter part of his match by his Welsh opponent, the 16th seed at Alexandra Palace.

The two-time champion looked comfortable when he took the first two sets but he was struggling on the doubles and Price capitalised to level it up at 2-2.

Price missed four darts for the fifth set and the 28-year-old Dutchman held his nerve, hitting 62 to inch ahead.

The chance for Price was gone and from then on, van Gerwen re-grouped to get over the line with his sixth match dart.

"I didn't play well today - simple," he said afterwards. "From the beginning I wasn't feeling well and wasn't playing my game.

"Credit to Gerwyn - he kept fighting and never gives up. This was 85% of what I can do."

His compatriot van Barneveld won the last nine legs of his match against another Dutch player in van der Voort, who was close to quitting the sport last year because of a back problem.

"I didn't play my A-game and I missed a couple of doubles but I'm happy with the win," he said.

"Vincent played well in the first two set but I just kept focussed."

There were also 4-1 second round victories for England's Darren Webster and Spain's Toni Alcinas against Australia's Simon Whitlock and Germany's Kevin Munch respectively.