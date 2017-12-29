PDC World Darts 2018: Phil Taylor into semi-finals after Gary Anderson win

From the section

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor moved into the PDC World Championship semi-finals with a 5-3 victory over Gary Anderson.

Englishman Taylor, 57, is competing at his final event before he retires.

Taylor will now face Jamie Lewis after the Welshman stormed into the semi-finals with a 5-0 whitewash of Darren Webster earlier on Friday.

Champion Michael van Gerwen beat fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 5-4 in the other quarter final.

