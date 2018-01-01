PDC World Darts 2018: Rob Cross beats Phil Taylor 7-2 to win title

Debutant Rob Cross sealed the PDC World Championship title as 16-time champion Phil Taylor's final appearance ended in a 7-2 defeat at Alexandra Palace.

Cross, 27, who only turned professional at the start of 2017, hit a 167 to go 2-0 up and was soon three sets ahead.

Taylor, 57, who won his last title in 2013, won 10 legs and had 12 180s in the match, one more than Cross.

But he had no answer to Cross, who won the tournament in fantastic style with a 140 finish.

More to follow.