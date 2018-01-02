BBC Sport - Rob Cross: From £7 prize to £400,000 world darts champion
Rob Cross: From £7 prize to £400,000 world darts champion
- From the section Darts
Rob Cross tells Natalie Pirks of his £7 win one year before claiming £400,000 for becoming the PDC world champion.
Cross turned professional at the start of 2017 and sealed the title on his debut, beating 16-time champion Phil Taylor 7-2 in the final at Alexandra Palace.
