BDO World Championship: Ex-champion Scott Mitchell beaten in second round

Mitchell beat Martin Adams 7-6 to claim the world title at Lakeside in January 2015

Former world champion Scott Mitchell lost in the second round of the 2018 BDO World Championship.

The 47-year-old Englishman was beaten 4-2 by Belgian Andy Baetens.

Lakeside debutant Baetens, the 13th seed, took a 2-0 lead before Mitchell pegged him back, only for the 2015 champion to narrowly lose the next two sets and fall in the last 16 for a second successive year.

Elsewhere, second seed Mark McGeeney beat Dutchman Danny Noppert 4-1.

In the women's event, England's Lorraine Winstanley, the third seed, reached the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Tricia Wright.