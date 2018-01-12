BDO World Championships: Glen Durrant v Scott Waites in semi-final

Glen Durrant won the BDO World Championship for the first time in 2017

Reigning BDO world champion Glen Durrant moved into the semi-finals of the 2018 event at Lakeside.

Durrant produced an average of 100.92, the best of the tournament, in his 5-4 victory over Jim Williams and will play two-time BDO champion Scott Waites.

The other semi-final will be between Germany's Michael Unterbuchner and either Mark McGeeney or Wayne Warren.

England's Lisa Ashton will play Russia's Anastasia Dobromyslova in the women's final on Saturday.

Defending champion Ashton, 47, defeated three-time runner-up Deta Hedman 2-0 and Dobromyslova beat 10-time champion Trina Gulliver by the same score.

Both Ashton and 33-year-old Dobromyslova are aiming to win the women's title for a fourth time.

"It was a tough game, but I'm happy to get into another final," said Ashton. "I have started slowly this year but I have to bring my 'A' game now."

Waites kept his hopes of a third BDO title alive as he came back from 4-1 down to beat Belgium's Andy Baetens 5-4 and it was a similar story for Durrant, who also trailed 4-1 before fighting back to knock out Wales' Williams.

The men's final will take place on Sunday, 14 January.