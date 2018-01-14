BDO World Championships: Glen Durrant successfully defends his title

Durrant said he was throwing darts at one point in the final just "hoping they were going in"

Glen Durrant produced "the performance of my life" to win a second BDO world title in a row by defeating Mark McGeeney 7-6 at Lakeside.

The defending champion, 47, led 6-4 but fellow Englishman McGeeney came back to level at 6-6 before missing two darts for the title in the deciding set.

Durrant then scored a brilliant 149 checkout to move within a leg of victory, before holding throw in a nervy finish to seal the win.

"My bottle had gone," he said.

"There was no way I was hitting doubles at one point in that match," the Teessider told Channel 4.

"I was throwing darts hoping they were going in rather then knowing they would, but somewhere, somehow, I found some."

Durrant becomes the ninth player to have won more than one BDO world title - along with Eric Bristow (five), Raymond van Barneveld (four), John Lowe and Martin Adams (both three), and Ted Hankey, Phil Taylor, Scott Waites and Jocky Wilson (all two).

"Wow. Barney, Brissy, Wolfy (Adams), they are the legends. It will take a while to comprehend what just what happened," he added.

"It is just really, really special and I know everyone back home will be so super proud of me.

"Two-times world champion. What a thought. Big respect to Mark. I am sure his time will come."