Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen beats Rob Cross 7-2 in Dublin
Michael van Gerwen began the defence of his Premier League title with an emphatic 7-2 win over PDC world champion Rob Cross in Dublin.
The Dutchman, 28, was beaten by Cross in the World Championship semi-final in December, but was always in control of their Premier League opener.
Michael Smith came from 5-1 down to beat Gary Anderson 7-5.
Simon Whitlock defeated Mensur Suljovic by the same score, while the other two matches on Thursday were drawn.
Premier League debutants Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price earned a point apiece from their 6-6 draws against Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright respectively.
The 10 players in the field will face each other once before the bottom two in the group table are eliminated.
Players will carry points forward and, once the reverse fixtures have been played, the top four will qualify for the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on 17 May.
Round one results
Mensur Suljovic 5-7 Simon Whitlock
Gary Anderson 5-7 Michael Smith
Daryl Gurney 6-6 Raymond van Barneveld
Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Rob Cross
Peter Wright 6-6 Gerwyn Price