Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen beats Rob Cross 7-2 in Dublin

Michael van Gerwen beat Peter Wright 11-10 in the 2017 Premier League final

Michael van Gerwen began the defence of his Premier League title with an emphatic 7-2 win over PDC world champion Rob Cross in Dublin.

The Dutchman, 28, was beaten by Cross in the World Championship semi-final in December, but was always in control of their Premier League opener.

Michael Smith came from 5-1 down to beat Gary Anderson 7-5.

Simon Whitlock defeated Mensur Suljovic by the same score, while the other two matches on Thursday were drawn.

Premier League debutants Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price earned a point apiece from their 6-6 draws against Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright respectively.

The 10 players in the field will face each other once before the bottom two in the group table are eliminated.

Players will carry points forward and, once the reverse fixtures have been played, the top four will qualify for the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on 17 May.

Round one results

Mensur Suljovic 5-7 Simon Whitlock

Gary Anderson 5-7 Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney 6-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Rob Cross

Peter Wright 6-6 Gerwyn Price