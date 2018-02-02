Adrian Lewis: Two-time PDC world champion suspended
- From the section Darts
Adrian Lewis has been suspended by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) with immediate effect following an incident at the UK Open Qualifiers.
The 33-year-old had to be led away by security at the end of Friday's quarter-final against Jose Justicia.
Lewis remonstrated with and pushed the Spaniard over perceived gamesmanship following his 6-5 win.
The two-time world champion went on to lose 6-3 in the semi-finals against eventual winner Michael van Gerwen.
The PDC said: "Following a review of the incidents which occurred in his match with Jose Justicia at Friday's UK Open qualifier, the Darts Regulation Authority has suspended Adrian Lewis with immediate effect pending a full investigation in to the matter.
"The player has the right of appeal."