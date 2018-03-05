UK Open: Gary Anderson beats Corey Cadby to win in Minehead

Gary Anderson has now won six PDC premier titles in his career

Gary Anderson beat Australia's Corey Cadby 11-7 in Minehead to win the UK Open for the first time.

The 47-year-old Scot clinched his first major televised ranking title since winning the second of his PDC world titles in January 2016.

Anderson defeated world champion Rob Cross in the last eight.

The three-day event was played behind closed doors, with poor weather preventing hosts Butlin's from opening to the general public.

World number one Michael van Gerwen, defending UK Open champion Peter Wright and five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld all made early exits, meaning there was an unfamiliar look to the line-up during the latter stages of the competition.

Canada's veteran three-time world champion John Part enjoyed a run to the last eight, while England's David Pallett and Welshman Robert Owen made their first appearances in a major semi-final.

Cadby, 22, reached his first major televised final just seven weeks after securing his Professional Darts Corporation tour card.

The 2016 world youth champion, touted as a future star of the sport, tested his more experienced opponent throughout the final but Anderson fought back from 4-1 behind to secure the £70,000 first prize.

"I played well on Friday and Saturday and I was very happy with my game but I struggled in the last three games," 2015 and 2016 world champion Anderson said.

"My scoring wasn't there but my doubles went in when I needed them to.

"In the last three games I've been lucky - it's been a struggle. Corey is good and I've got a lot of time for him, he's a class act."