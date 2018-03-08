Premier League Darts: Mensur Suljovic thrashes Peter Wright 7-1 in Leeds

Austria's Mensur Suljovic won the Champions League of Darts in September 2017

Mensur Suljovic raced to a 7-1 Premier League win over Peter Wright in Leeds, while Michael van Gerwen overtook Michael Smith at the top of the table.

Smith had won his opening four matches but dropped his first points, losing 7-5 to PDC world champion Rob Cross.

World number one Van Gerwen beat Simon Whitlock 7-4, while UK Open champion Gary Anderson drew with Daryl Gurney.

Raymond van Barneveld won the final four legs to beat Gerwyn Price 7-5 and leave the Welshman still without a win.

Fellow debutant Gurney has also failed to win any of his first five matches and is alongside Price in the bottom two.

The five games scheduled to be played in Exeter on 1 March were cancelled because of heavy snow in the south west of England.

Those matches will now be played in Liverpool on 5 April and they will be the final fixtures to take place before two of the 10 participants are eliminated from the competition.

Round five results

Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price 5-7 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 1-7 Mensur Suljovic

Gary Anderson 6-6 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 7-5 Michael Smith