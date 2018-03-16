Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross & Michael Smith win in Nottingham
Rob Cross and Michael Smith gained big victories in Nottingham, while Michael van Gerwen beat Gerwyn Price to stay top of the Premier League.
World number one Van Gerwen hit a 152 checkout on his way to a 7-3 win.
Smith is level on points with the Dutchman at the top of the table after his 7-1 success against Peter Wright.
PDC world champion Cross is third after registering his fourth consecutive Premier League victory, a 7-2 win over Mensur Suljovic.
The other two matches in round six ended drawn.
Wright, the 2017 Premier League runner-up, slipped into the bottom two after a second successive 7-1 loss.
Defending Premier League champion Van Gerwen will play Smith in the next round of fixtures in Glasgow on 22 March.
Round six results
Michael Smith 7-1 Peter Wright
Simon Whitlock 6-6 Daryl Gurney
Mensur Suljovic 2-7 Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price 3-7 Michael van Gerwen
Raymond van Barneveld 6-6 Gary Anderson