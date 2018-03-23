Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen wins fifth-straight match

From the section

Michael van Gerwen (left) is a three-time winner of the Premier League

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 7-2 victory over Michael Smith in Glasgow.

Van Gerwen, 28, reeled off seven straight legs in beating Smith, who remains second in the table.

World champion Rob Cross won his fifth match in a row, thumping winless Welshman Gerwyn Price 7-1.

There were also victories for home favourite Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney and Raymond van Barneveld.

Northern Irishman Gurney won his first game in his debut season in the competition with a 7-3 victory over Mensur Suljovic, while Anderson ended a run of three draws by beating Simon Whitlock.

Fellow Scot and world number two Peter Wright's struggles continued, as Dutchman Van Barneveld powered past him 7-1.

It leaves 2017 runner-up Wright ninth in the table and facing an early elimination.

The bottom two after Judgement Night in Liverpool on 5 April go out of the competition.

Round seven results

Daryl Gurney 7-3 Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 7-4 Simon Whitlock

Peter Wright 1-7 Raymond van Barneveld

Rob Cross 7-1 Gerwyn Price