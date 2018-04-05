Premier League Darts: Mensur Suljovic eliminated after Van Gerwen defeat

Michael van Gerwen knocked out Austria's Serbia-born Mensur Suljovic, winning 7-4

Mensur Suljovic was eliminated from the Premier League by Michael van Gerwen on a night tinged with great sadness after the death of Eric Bristow.

It was announced during the final match in Liverpool that five-times world champion Bristow, 60, had died of a heart attack.

Suljovic needed at least a draw against world number one van Gerwen, but his 7-4 defeat ensured Peter Wright survived.

Wright drew 6-6 with new father Daryl Gurney in the closing match-up.

Gurney's partner had given birth to their son earlier in the day.

Wright left the stage in tears at the conclusion of his match, while Gurney pointed to the heavens as the crowd sang Bristow's name.

Van Gerwen's win kept him two points clear of Michael Smith, who whitewashed Raymond van Barneveld 7-0.

PDC world champion Rob Cross beat Gary Anderson, while Simon Whitlock defeated winless Gerwyn Price - whose exit from the competition had already been confirmed.

Points are carried forward and the remaining eight players will face each other again, with the top four in the table after 16 matches qualifying for the play-offs on 17 May.

Round nine results

Simon Whitlock 7-3 Gerwyn Price

Raymond van Barneveld 0-7 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 5-7 Rob Cross

Mensur Suljovic 4-7 Michael van Gerwen

Daryl Gurney 6-6 Peter Wright