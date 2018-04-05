Eric Bristow: Five-time darts world champion dies aged 60

Eric Bristow was awarded an MBE for his services to sport in 1989

Five-time world darts champion Eric Bristow has died at the age of 60.

The news was announced by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), which said Bristow died on Thursday following a heart attack.

Bristow, world champion five times between 1980 and 1986, also won five World Masters titles and was a founder player when the PDC was formed in 1993.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn said he would "always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport".

He added: "He was a tremendous player and a huge character, and even after his retirement fans would travel for miles to meet him and see him play."

Bristow, who was nicknamed the Crafty Cockney, was awarded an MBE for his services to sport in 1989.

He also worked as a TV pundit and appeared on ITV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2012.

In November, he lost his role with Sky after suggesting sexual abuse victims were not "proper men".

After more than 20 former footballers made allegations of child sex abuse, Bristow asked on social media why victims did not "sort out" their abusers "when they got older and fitter".

Ha later apologised for his comments, describing himself as a "bull in a China shop" and said he "appreciated my wording was wrong and offended many people".

"Eric was never afraid of controversy, but he spoke as he found and was honest and straightforward, which is what people admired about him," Hearn added.

"The PDC, and the sport of darts, will miss him."

After news of Bristow's death reached the crowd at Thursday's PDC Premier League event in Liverpool, fans sang: "There's only one Eric Bristow."

Keith Deller, who beat Bristow to win the 1983 title, said on stage: "I'm devastated, me and Eric were together all the time.

"What he's done for our game, tonight, if it wasn't for Eric, no one would be here tonight."

PDC chief executive Matthew Porter posted on social media that he had been with Bristow at the event earlier.

He wrote: "Awful evening here in Liverpool. Was with Eric earlier and he was in great spirits. A massive character. RIP."

Two-time world champion Dennis Priestley wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated to be told earlier that my good friend Eric Bristow has passed away. We shared some great times together and I'm so saddened that we won't get to share anymore. Rest in peace old friend."

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld: "I am lost for words and really devastated! He was darts. He meant so much to me, I cannot believe it. My thoughts go out to his wife and family."

