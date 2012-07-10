Welsh athletes selected for the 2012 Paralympics in London

Welsh athletes will be looking to build on the unprecedented success achieved four years ago in Beijing when they compete in London.

At the Paralympics in 2008, Welsh athletes made up 16% of the GB team and won 25% of the gold medals.

Keep up to date with the Welsh athletes that have qualified for the 2012 London Paralympics with the BBC Sport Wales at-a-glance guide.

ATHLETICS

Aled Davies

Kyron Duke

Jordan Howe

Rhys Jones

Nathan Stephens

Steve Morris

Tracey Hinton (plus guide runner Steffan Hughes)

Bev Jones

Jenny McLoughlin

Josie Pearson

Olivia Breen

Claire Williams

ARCHERY

Pippa Britton

BOCCIA

Jacob Thomas

CYCLING

Mark Colborne

Rachel Morris

FOOTBALL

Keryn Seal

Darren Harris

ROWING

Sam Scowen

SAILING

Steve Thomas

SITTING VOLLEYBALL

Amy Brierly

Jessica O'Brien

Sam Bowen

James Roberts

Sam Scott

SWIMMING

Rhiannon Henry

Liz Johnson

Nyree Kindred

Morgyn Peters

TABLE TENNIS

Paul Davies

Rob Davies

Sara Head

Paul Karabardak

Scott Robertson

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

Clare Strange

WHEELCHAIR RUGBY

David Anthony

WHEELCHAIR FENCING

Gemma Collis