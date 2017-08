British pair Libby Clegg and Tracey Hinton reflect on their gold-medal winning performances at the IPC European Athletics Championships in the Netherlands.

Clegg and her guide runner Mikail Huggins won golds in the T12 100m and 200m sprints, while Hinton and guide runner Darrell Maynard also won gold medals in the T11 100m and 200m.

