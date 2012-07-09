Lee Pearson selected in five-strong team for Paralympics

Lee Pearson

Lee Pearson will have a chance to create history after being named in the British Para-Dressage team for the London Paralympics.

Pearson currently has nine Paralympic golds - two short of Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson - and could break that this summer.

Deborah Criddle and Sophie Christiansen will take part in their fourth and third Games respectively.

Sophie Wells and Natasha Baker have also been selected.

Paralympic Equestrian team leader David Hunter said: "Great Britain will be sending what I believe to be one of the strongest and best prepared squads to the Paralympic Games."

Pearson said: "It's a huge relief to get the nod and a great honour to be going to my fourth Paralympic Games, the feeling still hasn't worn off."