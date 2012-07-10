Paralympic cyclist Rachel Morris in fitness fight after car accident
Beijing gold medal-winning hand-cyclist Rachel Morris is facing a battle to be fit for the Paralympics after being hit by a car last week.
The 33-year-old from Guildford was taking part in a time trial near her home when a car ran into the offside of her hand-cycle.
It left her with whiplash and shoulder injuries and destroyed the bike wheel.
Morris has reflex sympathetic dystrophy which has a serious impact on her ability to recover from injuries.
The condition causes extreme pain and related sensory abnormalities and when Morris suffers an injury, her body reacts in a damaging way, compromising her recovery.
"This has totally screwed me up," she said.
"I feel like everything I've worked for has been taken away. I can't imagine not being there, but I know how long it has taken me to recover from this type of injury before, and it was longer than I now have before the Games."
Morris is scheduled to defend her Paralympic time trial title at Brands Hatch on 5 September and she is also hoping to compete in the road race at the same venue two days later.