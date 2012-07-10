Sally Brown named in Great Britain and NI team for Paralympics

Sally Brown has been named in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland athletics team for the London Paralympic Games.

The Ballykelly sprinter will compete in the T46 100m and 200m events.

Brown marked her return to competitive action by securing two bronze medals at the recent European Championships in the Netherlands.

The teenager was third in both the 100m and 200m after recovering from a double stress fracture which kept her out of action for some months.

The 17-year-old was among the 10 contenders for the 2011 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award and carried the Olympic torch on its visit to Northern Ireland.