British wheelchair athlete David Weir looks in great form as he comfortably wins the T53/54 800m at the London Grand Prix on Saturday.

The six-time London Marathon champion was rarely troubled as he wins in one minute, 45.12 seconds at Crystal Palace, the final warm-up before the Paralympics begin on 29 August.

After the race, Weir admits he will be "the man to beat" at London 2012, while Paralympic legend Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says Weir has "the potential to win four gold medals" if he continues this form.

