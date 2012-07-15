Eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist Tanni Grey-Thompson predicts "some amazing surprises" from the British squad at the London Paralympic Games.

The British Paralympic Association has named a 49-strong athletics team for the Games, hoping to greatly improve on the two gold medals they picked up in Beijing in 2008.

Speaking to BBC Sport's John Inverdale at the London Grand Prix, Grey-Thompson says she was also impressed at the performances of Libby Clegg and Olivia Breen in Crystal Palace, who won the T12 100m and T37 200m respectively.

