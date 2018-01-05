Disability sport calendar
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018.
*The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change.
JANUARY 2018
9-13: Sydney Wheelchair Tennis Open
16-20: Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open
24-27: Australian Open, Melbourne
FEBRUARY 2018
1-4: Champions Cup wheelchair basketball preliminary round, various locations
5-8: Para-Snowboard World Cup finals, Big White, Canada
15-18: Preston Indoor Wheelchair Tennis tournament, Preston
20-24: Bolton Indoor Wheelchair Tennis tournament, Bolton
MARCH 2018
9-18: Winter Paralympics, Pyeongchang
8-11: EuroLeague wheelchair basketball preliminary rounds, various locations
9-11: Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations tournament, Leicester
22-25: UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
APRIL 2018
4-18: Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia
26-29: EuroLeague wheelchair basketball finals, Sheffield & Spain
MAY 2018
3-6: Champions Cup wheelchair basketball final, Hamburg, Germany
3-6: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Ostende, Belgium
4-11: World Shooting Para Sport Championships, Cheongju, China
12-13: World Paratriathlon Series, Yokohama, Japan
25-27: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Nottwil, Switzerland
26-27: Paratriathlon World Cup, Eton Dorney
31-3 Jun: British Para-Swimming International Meet, Sheffield
JUNE 2018
6-8: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Emmen, Netherlands
7-10: Para-Swimming World Series, Berlin
7-9: French Open, Roland Garros
7-17: IBSA Blind Football World Championships, Madrid, Spain
8-10: European Paracanoe Championships, Belgrade, Serbia
15-16: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Paris, France
30: World Paratriathlon Series. Iseo, Italy
30-1 July: IPC Athletics Grand Prix, Berlin, Germany
JULY 2018
12-15: Wimbledon wheelchair tennis
14: Para Meet (Athletics), London Stadium
16-19: UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, Baie-Comeau, Canada
17-22: British Open wheelchair tennis, Nottingham
27-29: World Paratriathlon Series, Edmonton, Canada
AUGUST
2-5: UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, Maniago, Italy
5-10: World Wheelchair Rugby Championship, Sydney, Australia
9-19: World Boccia Championships, Liverpool
11-19: European Para-Archery Championships, Pilsen, Czech Republic
13-19: Para-Swimming European Championships, Dublin
16-26: World Wheelchair Basketball Championships, Hamburg
20-26: Para-Athletics European Championships, Berlin, Germany
22-25: Paracanoe World Championships, Montemor O Velho, Portugal
SEPTEMBER
9-16: World Rowing Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria
12-16: Paratriathlon World Championships, Gold Coast, Australia
17-23: Wheelchair Fencing European Championships, Terni, Italy
18-22: Para-Dressage Worlds, Tryon, North Carolina
OCTOBER
15-21: World Para Table Tennis Championships, Slovenia