Ellie Simmonds says she hit her head on the wall of the pool while winning gold and setting a new world record at the IPC Swimming European Championships in Eindhoven.

Despite the bump, Simmonds added the European title to her Paralympic and World Championships golds, winning the SM6 200m individual medley in a new all-time best of three minutes, 4.07 seconds, beating her old mark by 0.34 seconds.

The 19-year-old believes she is on track in her preparations for Rio 2016, which she says is going to be "incredible".