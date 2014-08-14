The IPC Athletics European Championships begin in Monday in Swansea with about 600 athletics from 40 countries competing.

One of the most keenly anticipated battles will be between British wheelchair racer David Weir and his Swiss rival Marcel Hug in the T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5,000m events.

Weir was too strong for Hug at the London 2012 Paralympics when the Briton won four golds, but with Weir taking a break last year, Hug took advantage to win five gold medals at last year's IPC Athletics World Championships in France.

BBC Sport's Ed Harry has been to the Swiss town of Nottwil to meet the man known as the 'Silver Bullet'.