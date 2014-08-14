BBC Sport - IPC Athletics: Hug aims to beat Weir for Euros glory

Hug eyes European glory over Weir

The IPC Athletics European Championships begin in Monday in Swansea with about 600 athletics from 40 countries competing.

One of the most keenly anticipated battles will be between British wheelchair racer David Weir and his Swiss rival Marcel Hug in the T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5,000m events.

Weir was too strong for Hug at the London 2012 Paralympics when the Briton won four golds, but with Weir taking a break last year, Hug took advantage to win five gold medals at last year's IPC Athletics World Championships in France.

BBC Sport's Ed Harry has been to the Swiss town of Nottwil to meet the man known as the 'Silver Bullet'.

Top videos

Video

Hug eyes European glory over Weir

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Top Stories