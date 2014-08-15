BBC Sport - IPC Athletics: 'Blade Babe' Marlou van Rhijn on course for Euros

'Blade Babe' Rhijn on course for Euros

About 600 athletics from 40 countries will be competing at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea, which begin on Tuesday.

Among those in action will be the Dutch amputee sprinting sensation Marlou van Rhijn who is one of the London 2012 Paralympic champions going for gold.

BBC Sport has been to the Netherlands to meet the woman known as 'Blade Babe'.

Top videos

Video

'Blade Babe' Rhijn on course for Euros

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories