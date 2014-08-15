BBC Sport - IPC Athletics: 'Blade Babe' Marlou van Rhijn on course for Euros
'Blade Babe' Rhijn on course for Euros
- From the section Disability Sport
About 600 athletics from 40 countries will be competing at the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea, which begin on Tuesday.
Among those in action will be the Dutch amputee sprinting sensation Marlou van Rhijn who is one of the London 2012 Paralympic champions going for gold.
BBC Sport has been to the Netherlands to meet the woman known as 'Blade Babe'.