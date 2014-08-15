Ireland's three-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop returns to action at the IPC Athletics European Championships after recovering from a potentially career-ending foot injury last year.

McKillop, who has cerebral palsy, won gold in the T37 800 and 1500m events at the London 2012 Games and is one of about 600 athletes from 40 countries going for gold at the event, which starts in Swansea on Tuesday.

BBC Sport has been to Belfast to find out how McKillop battled his way back to fitness