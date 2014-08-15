BBC Sport - IPC Athletics: McKillop battles back to fitness

McKillop back after foot injury

Ireland's three-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop returns to action at the IPC Athletics European Championships after recovering from a potentially career-ending foot injury last year.

McKillop, who has cerebral palsy, won gold in the T37 800 and 1500m events at the London 2012 Games and is one of about 600 athletes from 40 countries going for gold at the event, which starts in Swansea on Tuesday.

BBC Sport has been to Belfast to find out how McKillop battled his way back to fitness

Top videos

Video

McKillop back after foot injury

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories