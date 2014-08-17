Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth chase further titles in Swansea

Media playback is not supported on this device Paralympic champion Michael McKillop

Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth are expected to continue their gold medal winning exploits at the IPC European Athletics Championships in Swansea.

Smyth, a double gold medallist at both the Beijing and London Paralympics, goes first in Tuesday's T12 100m.

Like the T12 100m, there will also be semi-final heats in Smyth's second event the 200m on Thursday.

McKillop will be involved in straight finals in Wednesday's T38 800m and Saturday's 1500m.

Belfast runner McKillop, who clinched double gold at the London Paralympics after his 800m triumph in Beijing, looks to be back in good form heading into the Swansea championships despite an injury-affected winter and spring.

Smyth and McKillop Swansea schedule Tuesday: Smyth's T12 100m - heats 10:55 BST, final 15:40 Wednesday: McKillop's T38 800m final - 12:22 Thursday: Smyth's T12 200m - heats 10:23, final 15:55 Saturday: McKillop's T38 1500m final - 11:10

McKillop, who was diagnosed with a mild form of cerebral palsy at the age of two, was unable to run for around six month from last autumn until May because of a foot injury.

However, his recent 3:59 1500m clocking at a British Milers Club meeting in England suggest that he is well on course to win the European titles in Wales.

McKillop has been unbeaten in Paralympic competition since the 2006 IPC World Championships in Assen.

His winning run since then has included the Beijing and London Paralympics in addition to successive 800m and 1500m world titles in Christchurch and Lyon.

McKillop's talent also enabled him to win Irish Under-20 Cross Country title in 2009 as he earned a place at the 2009 European Cross Country Championships in Dublin where Mo Farah was among the competitors.

Smyth, who only has 10% of normal vision because of the Stargardt's condition, is a regular at able-bodied major championships, most recently the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The county Londonderry sprinter qualified for the European Championship 100m semi-finals in Barcelona in 2010 and also competed at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu.

A niggling hamstring injury has hindered Smyth's training this season and his recent 100m heat time in Glasgow of 10.66 was a modest effort for a man who has run as quickly as 10.22.

But Smyth is unlikely to face anyone close to his ability in Wales.