Michael McKillop hails his first European title as "a great achievement" after winning the 800m T38 event at the IPC European Championships in Swansea.

The multiple Paralympic and world champion, who had not competed in the European Championships for nine years, was out injured for over seven months and Wednesday's victory was his first 800m race of the season.

He will compete in the 1500m on Saturday and says he is determined to try and win another medal.