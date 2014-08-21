IPC European Championships: Jason Smyth completes double

Jason Smyth achieved sprint doubles at both the Beijing and London Paralympics

Jason Smyth earned his second gold medal at the IPC European Athletics Championships in Swansea as he clinched the T12 200 metres title.

Smyth's winning time of 21.67 seconds left him well ahead of Spanish runner Joan Munar who clocked 22.28.

The Northern Irishman won the T12 100m on Tuesday after his reclassification on the eve of the championships saw him forced to move from T13 competition.

Smyth, 27, achieved sprint doubles at the Beijing and London Paralympics.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jason Smyth delighted by second Swansea gold medal

The Ireland team member's winning time on Thursday was .11secs outside the T12 200m world record achieved by Poland's Mateusz Michalski at the London Paralympics.

Smyth, who has a visual-impairment, has run as fast as 21.05 for 200m in Paralympic competition although he has a personal best for the event of 20.94 set at an able-bodied meeting three years ago.

But despite being some way off his best form after an injury-affected season, Londonderry man Smyth was content to win another major title.

Jason Smyth factfile 1987: Born, 4 July Londonderry, Northern Ireland 1995: Diagnosed with Stargardt's Condition as an eight-year-old 2008: Won T13 100m and 200m gold at Beijing Paralympics 2010: Became first Paralympic athlete to compete at an able-bodied European Championships 2011: Joined stars such as Usain Bolt in 100m entry at World Championships in Daegu 2012: Retained T13 100m and 200m titles at London Paralympics 2014: Competed at Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014: Reclassified as T12 athlete following tests on eve of IPC European Championships

"I'm happy as that was my first 200m since the Worlds last year in Lyon," said Smyth.

"It was better than the 100m the other day. I came here looking to win two gold medals so I am really pleased to come here and be able to do that.

"I'm probably not in the shape I would like to be in but it has been a long season with lots of niggles and issues that set me back.

"But at the end of the day it is about coming here and competing and winning medals."

The Eglinton athlete has dominated T13 sprinting at world level since 2006.