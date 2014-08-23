IPC European Championships: McKillop wins second gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael McKillop

Michael McKillop completed a gold medal double at the IPC European Championships by winning the 1,500m T38 final in Swansea on Saturday.

The Paralympic and world champion from Glengormley cruised to victory three days after winning 800m gold.

McKillop came in almost five seconds ahead of France's Louis Radius with Dean Miller of Britain third.

"In the 800m I had a sense of relief but this time I had a smile on my face in the home straight," said McKillop.

The 24-year-old emulates the achievements of Irish team-mate Jason Smyth, who won 100m and 200m T12 gold in Swansea.

McKillop has also won three Paralympic gold medals along with five world titles.

"Because Jason had won two golds I wanted to finish my job and complete the double so I pushed hard until about the last 100m and then I could take it all in," he told BBC Sport.

"After such a long period out I wanted to enjoy the moment because it is probably my last Europeans for a while.

"To come here and win European titles is special and I've now won all of the titles so technically I could retire.

"The next step is the World Championships next year in November in Doha and I promise I will break a world record at those championships.

"It has been a special racing here. You don't get to race close to home a lot of times and I would like it more often because you get more support."