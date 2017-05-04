Wheelchair tennis: Britain's men & quad teams reach semi-finals

Gordon Reid (right) and Alfie Hewett won gold and silver respectively ain the men's singles event at Rio 2016

Great Britain's men's and quad wheelchair tennis teams are both one game away from their finals after topping their respective groups at the 2017 BNP Paribas World Team Cup.

The men play Poland in their semi-final on Friday while the quad team meet the United States on Saturday.

Both won all three of their round-robin ties in the tournament this week.

"There's a good atmosphere in the camp," said men's team player Alfie Hewett. "We are focused."

Rio 2016 men's singles silver medallist Hewett is in the men's team alongside Dermot Bailey and the man who beat him to the gold medal last summer, Gordon Reid.

Each game features two singles matches and a doubles match and the trio have so far won 3-0 against China, Italy and Austria at the event in Sardinia.

The quad team features Rio quad singles silver medallist Andy Lapthorne, Antony Cotterill and James Shaw, who have so far enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Korea and 2-1 wins over Canada and Japan.

"I'm really pleased with how the week has gone so far and I'm looking forward to another big match on Saturday," said Lapthorne.