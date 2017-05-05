Wheelchair tennis: Britain to meet France in World Team Cup final

Reid won the inaugural Wimbledon singles title last year

Great Britain will play top seeds France in Saturday's World Team Cup final after Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett beat Poland 2-0 in Sardinia.

It is a repeat of the 2015 final in which Reid and Hewett both won their singles rubbers to lift the trophy for the first time for Britain.

Hewett beat former world number three Tadeusz Kruszelnicki 6-0 6-3, with Reid defeating Kamil Fabisiak 6-0 6-1.

Neither of the Britons has yet been beaten in the tournament.

They progressed to their semi-final meeting with Poland via 3-0 victories over China, Italy and Austria.

"Getting to the final and winning every match gives us a lot of confidence," said Reid.

"We expect a much tougher challenge tomorrow but we are ready to step up our level and do our best to achieve what we came here for - to win the title."