Andy Lewis lost his leg at 16 in 1999, took up Para-triathlon after being inspired by London 2012 - now the Briton is aiming to become a double Paralympic champion.

He is competing in the ITU World Paratriathlon Series, which continues in Yokohama, Japan, this weekend.

Read more:Brownlee aims to put 2016 'hurt' behind him

Watch live coverage of the World Triathlon Series from 01:50 BST on Saturday on the BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app.