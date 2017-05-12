BBC Sport - Andy Lewis's journey from amputee to Paralympic gold medal

Andy Lewis's journey from amputee to Paralympic gold

Andy Lewis lost his leg at 16 in 1999, took up Para-triathlon after being inspired by London 2012 - now the Briton is aiming to become a double Paralympic champion.

He is competing in the ITU World Paratriathlon Series, which continues in Yokohama, Japan, this weekend.

Read more:Brownlee aims to put 2016 'hurt' behind him

Watch live coverage of the World Triathlon Series from 01:50 BST on Saturday on the BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app.

Top videos

Video

Andy Lewis's journey from amputee to Paralympic gold

Video

How many Man Utd Euro finals can you remember?

Video

Meet the young Ajax stars taking Europe by storm

Video

Conte asks Chelsea to turn 'good' season 'great'

Video

Sign contract or be sold - Koeman's Barkley ultimatum

Video

Bradford City fire remembered

Video

Cyclist celebrates stage win a lap early

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Have you heard the one about the Irishman who saved FC Barcelona?

Video

Wenger praises 'convincing' Arsenal

Video

Puel frustrated with lack of goals

Video

Mourinho & Rooney have one thing on their minds

Audio

Savage: Rooney is the most under-appreciated player in British football

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Man City's Duggan scores 18-minute hat-trick

Top Stories