World ParaAthletics 2017: Libby Clegg to miss London event with injury

Libby Clegg (right) and her guide Chris Clarke at last year's Paralympics

Scottish Paralympic runner Libby Clegg will miss July's World ParaAthletics Championships in London.

The visually impaired sprinter, 27, won gold medals in the 100m T11 and 200m T11 events at last year's Rio Paralympic Games.

She had previously competed in T12 events at world championships.

"Really sad to announce that, due to injury, I won't be competing at the World Championships in London," Clegg said on Twitter.

Due to her deteriorating eye condition and consequent reclassification from T12 to T11, Clegg wore a blindfold while competing in Rio, where Chris Clarke was her guide.

She has a gold, a bronze and three silver medals from T12 events in world championships and also took 100m T12 gold for Scotland at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.