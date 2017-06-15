Will Bayley & Ross Wilson win gold at PTT Bayreuth Open in Germany

Will Bayley was replaced by Maksym Nikolenko as world number one earlier this month

British Paralympic table tennis champion Will Bayley and Rio 2016 team-mate Ross Wilson both won singles gold at the PTT Bayreuth Open in Germany.

Bayley, 29, defeated Ukraine's world number one Maksym Nikolenko 3-2 in the class 7 final.

Wilson, 21, overcame former world champion Richard Csejtey, from Slovakia, 3-2 in the class 8 final.

Another Briton, Martin Perry, lost to France's Bastien Grundeler in the class 6 semi-final, but took bronze.

