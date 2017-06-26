World Para-Athletics: Hollie Arnold and Dan Greaves named GB captains
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Hollie Arnold and Dan Greaves have been named Great Britain's team captains for the World Para-Athletics Championships in London next month.
Paralympic and world javelin champion Arnold, 23, has been a mainstay in the British squad since competing in the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008 and she will be targeting her third world title.
Greaves, 34, is a nine-time Paralympic and world medallist and he will be looking to secure his fourth title in the F44 discus competition.
The 51-man team will compete in London from 14-23 July and a record number of tickets have already been sold.