World Para-Athletics: Hollie Arnold and Dan Greaves named GB captains

Hollie Arnold celebrates gold at Rio 2016
Hollie Arnold won gold at the Rio Paralympics

Hollie Arnold and Dan Greaves have been named Great Britain's team captains for the World Para-Athletics Championships in London next month.

Paralympic and world javelin champion Arnold, 23, has been a mainstay in the British squad since competing in the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008 and she will be targeting her third world title.

Greaves, 34, is a nine-time Paralympic and world medallist and he will be looking to secure his fourth title in the F44 discus competition.

The 51-man team will compete in London from 14-23 July and a record number of tickets have already been sold.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured