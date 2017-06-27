Wheelchair basketball: GB men's and women's teams into Euro knockouts

Great Britain's women's wheelchair basketball finished joint-fourth at the Rio 2016 Paralympics

Great Britain's men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams have qualified for the knockout stages of the European Championships in Tenerife.

The women will compete in the semi-finals after qualifying in third place from the group stage.

They will face perennial finalists the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Britain's men finished runners-up in Group B and will face Poland, who finished third in their group, in the quarter-finals on Tuesday at 17:45 BST.

The men's only defeat came against Turkey, losing 71-60 in the final match of qualifying. The Rio 2016 bronze medallists will be aiming for their fourth straight European title in Spain.